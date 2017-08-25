Video
Partially driverless lorries to be tested on UK roads
Partially driverless lorries are to be tested on major British roads by the end of 2018, the government has announced.
Up to three vehicles will travel in convoys, with acceleration and braking controlled by the lead vehicle.
The lead vehicle in the platoons will be controlled by a human driver and humans will also control the steering in lorries to the rear - though acceleration and braking will be mirrored.
