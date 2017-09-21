Has Destiny 2 pleased video games fans?
Destiny 2 is the big-budget sequel to one of 2014's best-selling computer games.
The first game won the Bafta award for Best Game and it made over £350m in its first week of release.
While popular, the first Destiny received extensive downloadable upgrades to improve the experience.
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak had a chance to blast his way through Destiny's 2 campaign mode to find out if the developers had improved on the first games' campaign.
- From the section Technology