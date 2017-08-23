Samsung Galaxy Note 8: A giant phone

Video

Samsung has revived its Galaxy Note brand with one of the biggest mainstream handsets to have ever been launched.

The Note 8 smartphone has a 6.3in (16cm) screen - a significant step up over the Note 7's already-large 5.7in display.

It is also considerably more expensive.

The previous model is best known for self-combusting in a series of fires that led to two recalls.

The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones found out how Samsung now hopes to put that disaster behind it.

