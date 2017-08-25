The record-breaking dancing robots
Dancing robots break new record and other news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • More than 100 robotic experts warn the United Nations to take action to prevent the development of "killer robots"
  • The largest group of dancing robots sets a Guinness World Record in China
  • Developers in Japan offer a robot "priest" to conduct Buddhist funeral rites at a fraction of the cost of a human

