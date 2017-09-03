Jailed YouTuber: 'Not proud' of prank

Video

A YouTuber jailed for his part in a prank on the public says he is "sorry if he frightened people".

Daniel Jarvis, 27, is a member of the Trollstation YouTube channel, which has about a million subscribers.

In 2016, he and three others were jailed for a total of 72 weeks after pleading guilty to two counts of threatening behaviour causing fear of unlawful violence.

They staged a fake robbery at London's National Portrait Gallery in 2015.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Stephen Nolan on BBC Radio 5 live, Jarvis said: "I'm not proud. It wasn't meant to be that extreme."