‘Robotarium’ gives anyone access to robots
Video

‘Robotarium’ gives anyone access to robots, and other news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Amazon announces the closure of its LoveFilm By Post DVD rental service
  • Bill Gates donates shares worth $4.6bn (£3.6bn) to charity - equivalent to 5% of his total fortune
  • Georgia Tech unveils its “Robotarium” which allows researchers around the world to conduct experiments remotely

