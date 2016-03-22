There should be a right to 'decent obscurity'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

There should be a right to 'decent obscurity'

Social media firms will be required to delete information on children and adults when asked, under new laws aimed at giving people a greater "right to be forgotten" online.

Emily Taylor, CEO of Oxford Information Labs and editor of the Journal of Cyber Policy, told the Today programme: "Data has an afterlife and we don't like to think about it."

"We need greater protection and greater information on how we are profiled," she added.

Go to next video: Genome data in patients' interest