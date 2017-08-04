Video
NHS cyber-defender Marcus Hutchins arrested in US
British cyber-security researcher Marcus Hutchins will appear in court in Las Vegas later charged in a US cyber-crime case.
The 23-year-old has been accused of involvement with Kronos - a piece of malware used to steal banking logins from victims' computers.
Tor Ekeland is an attorney who specialises in computer crime. He told the Today programme the charges carry a "statutory maximum of maybe 40 years in jail".
04 Aug 2017
