Could 'solar roads' help generate electricity?

A stretch of road in France has been paved with solar PV (photovoltaic) panels as part of a government-backed initiative for renewable electricity generation.

It is estimated that even busy roads can “see” the sky 70-90% of the time.

The solar PV panels are coated in crushed glass and resin to make them more durable.

But the cost of making the almost half a mile of “Wattway” was an estimated four to six times as much as covering the area with conventional solar panels.

The company aims to significantly reduce the cost in the future.

