Why hackers at Def Con want his badge

Video

Part of the Def Con experience is collecting as many badges as possible - however these are not ordinary badges.

They are made by "hackers" for "hackers". They can sell for hundreds of dollars and supply is limited.

Independent hardware experts spend months creating unofficial electronic conference badges complete with a mini processor, hidden "Easter eggs", botnets and secret unlock codes to get new features.

Owners can also use their badge to hack similar devices around the conference for "lulz," in other words to have fun at another's expense.

BBC Click’s Catharina Moh met up with AND!XOR whose badges caught the attention of Def Con founder "Dark Tangent".

