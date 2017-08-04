Video
The robot spray-painted chimney and other tech news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- The robot spray printer device that painted a work of art on an abandoned power station chimney
- The US Navy launches its first fighter jet powered by electromagnetic energy
- The high-speed hyperloop completes its first journey in the Nevada Desert reaching 192mph
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
04 Aug 2017
- From the section Technology