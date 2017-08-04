The robot spray-painted chimney
The robot spray-painted chimney and other tech news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • The robot spray printer device that painted a work of art on an abandoned power station chimney
  • The US Navy launches its first fighter jet powered by electromagnetic energy
  • The high-speed hyperloop completes its first journey in the Nevada Desert reaching 192mph

