Black Hat: The conference teaching hacking skills

The courses at this year's Black Hat information security conference taught more than 3,500 people how to hack.

“The good guys have got to learn it because the bad guys already do,” says Dan Haagman, co-founder of Not So Secure, which ran one of the training courses at last week's event.

BBC Click sent security researcher Scott Helme on one of the courses held in Las Vegas to find out more.

