Drones use wi-fi for 3D mapping to 'see' through walls

Video

The University of California is using wi-fi enabled drones to create a system of 3D imaging which could potentially allow them to "see" through walls.

The technique, which involves two drones working in tandem, could have a variety of applications, such as emergency search-and-rescue, archaeological discovery and structural monitoring.

BBC Click spoke to Professor Yasamin Mostofi to find out more about the project.

