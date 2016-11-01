Sir Peter Jackson’s studio reveals augmented reality demo

Video

Wingnut AR, the studio started by Lord of the Rings film director Sir Peter Jackson has revealed its first augmented reality demo.

While Google and Microsoft have been working with the technology for several years, this is the first time that Apple has been involved.

The company gave Wingnut AR special access to its ARKit - an augmented reality developer kit - to create it.

BBC Click finds out more.

