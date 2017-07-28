A-ha pop video becomes augmented reality and other news

Video

BBC Click's Kat Hawkins looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Pop group a-ha's iconic Take On Me video is re-created in augmented reality

Technology bosses Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg clash over views on artificial intelligence

Microsoft Paint "died" and was then saved, as Microsoft announced users would still be able to access the graphics program for free

