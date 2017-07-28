Video
A-ha pop video becomes augmented reality and other news
BBC Click's Kat Hawkins looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Pop group a-ha's iconic Take On Me video is re-created in augmented reality
- Technology bosses Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg clash over views on artificial intelligence
- Microsoft Paint "died" and was then saved, as Microsoft announced users would still be able to access the graphics program for free
- From the section Technology