Could free-roaming, multi-player take VR to next level?

Could free-roaming take VR to next level?
Virtual reality has been around for a few years but despite investment from a number of companies, the format has so far failed to grab the public's imagination.

But now, Australian company Zero Latency is looking to take virtual reality to a new level with free-roaming, multi-player games.

A room fitted with 64 cameras tracks the movements of players as they interact with a variety of games.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak finds out more.

