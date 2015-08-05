UK's first boot camp hopes to reform teenage hackers

Video

The National Crime Agency has started the UK's first 'rehab' course for hackers.

The first classes held in Bristol aim to explain to attendees what is illegal online.

While the UK has 'rehab' for drug misuse and education classes for poor drivers it has not had similar schemes for hackers.

The NCA says the average age of a person arrested for cyber crime is 17 and many would benefit from applying their skills in the security industry.

Click's Dan Simmons spoke to some of the offenders.

You can see the report in full on Click over the weekend of July 29 and 30, 2017 on BBC World News, the BBC News Channel and BBCiPlayer (UK only)

