How easy is it to hack a cash machine?
Video

Cash machine hacked in five minutes

After cash machines were hacked in Thailand and Taiwan in 2016, Click asks if the same thing could happen again.

Leigh-Anne Galloway, a security expert with Positive Technologies, says most cash machines are effectively a Windows XP computer attached to a safe.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly joins her with a cash machine to find out more.

