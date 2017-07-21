Video
3D-printed drone's space station pictures and other news
BBC Click’s Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Atari reveals more details about its new video game console, the Ataribox
- A security robot in Washington DC "drowns" after falling into a fountain
- Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) 3D-printed drone sends its first pictures of the International Space Station back to Earth
