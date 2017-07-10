Video
End-to-end encryption back door 'a bad idea'
The former head of GCHQ has said that cooperation between government agencies and private companies is the best solution "to target the people who are abusing encryption systems."
Robert Hannigan warned on the Today programme that "building back doors" in encryption systems was "a threat to everybody" and suggested that the government and private companies work more closely together to tackle the problem.
-
10 Jul 2017
- From the section Technology