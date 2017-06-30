Star Wars trailer remade on 1984 computer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Artist recreates Star Wars trailer on 1984 Apple computer

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • A team at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) creates drones which can drive and fly
  • A robot is taught to iron clothes by researchers at the Carlos III University in Madrid, Spain
  • A New York artist recreates the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on a 1984 Apple IIc computer

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

Go to next video: Could a defibrillator drone save lives?