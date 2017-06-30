Artist recreates Star Wars trailer on 1984 Apple computer

Video

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

A team at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) creates drones which can drive and fly

A robot is taught to iron clothes by researchers at the Carlos III University in Madrid, Spain

A New York artist recreates the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on a 1984 Apple IIc computer

