Video
Artist recreates Star Wars trailer on 1984 Apple computer
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- A team at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) creates drones which can drive and fly
- A robot is taught to iron clothes by researchers at the Carlos III University in Madrid, Spain
- A New York artist recreates the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on a 1984 Apple IIc computer
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
30 Jun 2017
- From the section Technology