A robot learns how to compose its own music
Video

A robot learns how to compose its own music and other news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Apple's chief executive, Tim Cook, reveals the company is developing a self-driving car system
  • A robot which can compose its own music has been created by the Georgia Institute of Technology
  • Technology artist Neil Mendoza uses the movement of a fish to determine the how a hammer moves.

