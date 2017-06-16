Video
A robot learns how to compose its own music and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Apple's chief executive, Tim Cook, reveals the company is developing a self-driving car system
- A robot which can compose its own music has been created by the Georgia Institute of Technology
- Technology artist Neil Mendoza uses the movement of a fish to determine the how a hammer moves.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
16 Jun 2017
- From the section Technology