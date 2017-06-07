Man asks Twitch users to pick shares for $50,000 portfolio

Video

Software engineer Mike Roberts is asking strangers on the internet to invest $50,000 (£39,000) of his own money into the stock market.

Viewers can vote on stocks over a five minute period and when the time is up the stock with the most votes is automatically purchased by a stock trading app.

The process is repeated all day during trading hours.

Mr Roberts says that Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations mean that trading will halt if the value of his account falls below $25,000.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.