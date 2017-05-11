Watch Mark Zuckerberg find out he's got into Harvard

Video

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has posted a video showing the moment he found out he got into Harvard, as filmed by his dad, Edward, about 15 years ago.

Zuckerberg actually dropped out to found what is now the biggest social network on the planet - but he's due to pick up an honorary degree at Harvard next week.

He also wrote on his profile: “Before I went to college, my mom bet me I'd drop out and my younger sister bet me she'd finish college before me. I bet them I'd get a degree. Now I suppose the cycle is complete.”

Video produced by Dave Lee