How to keep connected devices safe from hackers

Video

The "internet of things" is all about connecting objects to a network and enabling them to collect and share data.

Household objects like thermostats, light switches, doorbells, washing machines, fridges and even toys can all be connected via wifi and controlled remotely.

But how safe are your home appliances from hacking?

Click talks to cyber-security expert Ken Munro about how some devices have been shown to be vulnerable and what you can do to protect your home appliances from hackers.

The Vivid Toy group which distributes My Friend Cayla has previously said the hacking was an isolated example carried out by a specialist team and the company would take the information on board as it was able to upgrade the app used with the doll.

