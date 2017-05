Video

Surgeons could soon have a new 3D tool to help them prepare for surgery.

Echopixel is a medical imaging system which allows surgeons to view and interact with a patient’s tissues and organs in a 3D form.

Traditionally 3D image scans have been displayed on a 2D surface - what some call 2.5D imaging.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.