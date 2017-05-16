Video
Could these mini reactors replicate the power of the Sun?
For decades scientists have tried to replicate nuclear fusion - the process that powers the Sun.
If successful it would provide a source of energy with far less waste than the current generation of fission reactors and would generate electricity without carbon emissions.
One company, Tokamak Energy, thinks its mini fusion generators (Tokamaks) may hold the answer by allowing the company to test ideas faster than their competitors.
BBC Click finds out more.
