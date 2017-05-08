Virtual reality comes to the pub
Playing darts in pubs could soon be replaced by playing in virtual reality instead.

A UK company, founded by a rocket scientist and his engineering friends has built a system for playing virtual reality games in a London pub. The team believe VR could be the next big pastime in public houses.

Pub patrons are transported to virtual realms when they put on a VR headset. Their actions in these virtual worlds are visible to the rest of the pub's punters via mixed reality screens - which superimpose the real world player into their virtual environment.

To prevent players injuring themselves the virtual environment is a giant padded soft play area.

The VR setup has already been fitted in one South London pub and a London-based chain has plans to roll out similar set-ups across the rest of its establishments.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak reports.