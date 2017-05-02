Video

A year's subscription of the world-building game will be included with Windows 10S.

Microsoft has announced it will be including a year's free subscription to Minecraft: Education Edition with every Windows 10S operating system it sells.

Terry Myerson, executive vice-president of the Windows and Devices Group, also said Office 365 for Education would be made available free to teachers and students worldwide.

He told guests at a Microsoft Education event in New York that the new operating system would be available on PCs from $189 (£146).