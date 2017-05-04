Video

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories.

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

US entrepreneur Elon Musk reveals his vision for an underground network to transport cars

Lund University creates the world's fastest camera

A robot which can sprint at 10mph (16 kph) and self-balance without the need for sensors or computer processing is developed

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.