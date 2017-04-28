Video
Voice-controlled camera offers fashion tips and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Uber reveals plans to work with aircraft manufacturers to develop and test flying cars by 2020
- Amazon announces a voice-controlled camera which can offer fashion advice
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) builds a 3D printed, 50ft (15m) diameter building in 14 hours
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
28 Apr
- From the section Technology