Voice-controlled camera offers fashion tips and other news

Video

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Uber reveals plans to work with aircraft manufacturers to develop and test flying cars by 2020

Amazon announces a voice-controlled camera which can offer fashion advice

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) builds a 3D printed, 50ft (15m) diameter building in 14 hours

