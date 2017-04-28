Voice-controlled camera offers fashion tips
Voice-controlled camera offers fashion tips and other news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Uber reveals plans to work with aircraft manufacturers to develop and test flying cars by 2020
  • Amazon announces a voice-controlled camera which can offer fashion advice
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) builds a 3D printed, 50ft (15m) diameter building in 14 hours

