Video
The plan to grow strawberries inside shipping containers
Strawberries are being grown in recycled shipping containers in a northern Paris suburb as part of a project to produce more fruit and vegetables in cities.
The containers are able to produce strawberries at greater density than growing them in a field, explains Agricool co-founder Guillaume Fourdinier - the equivalent of 4,000 sq m (43,055 sq ft) can be grown in 30 sq m, he adds.
BBC Click's Spencer Kelly finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
27 Apr
- From the section Technology