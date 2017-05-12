The plan to grow strawberries inside shipping containers

Video

Strawberries are being grown in recycled shipping containers in a northern Paris suburb as part of a project to produce more fruit and vegetables in cities.

The containers are able to produce strawberries at greater density than growing them in a field, explains Agricool co-founder Guillaume Fourdinier - the equivalent of 4,000 sq m (43,055 sq ft) can be grown in 30 sq m, he adds.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly finds out more.

