Could Star Trek medical device become a reality?

Video

The Tricorder was made famous in the science fiction TV series Star Trek - a device that could be held over the body to give an instant diagnosis of any illness or ailment you might be suffering from.

Now it seems that kind of medical technology could be closer than we thought.

Two teams - one from the US and the other from Taiwan are competing to win the $10m (£8m) X-Prize to develop such a device. Clinical trials have already begun.

