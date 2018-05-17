Media player
Why shouldn't a man dance a Rumba with a man?
Why shouldn't a woman Tango with another woman?
Many ballroom dancers still subscribe to the idea that the man leads and the woman follows - but attitudes are changing.
Meet some of the pioneers of same-sex ballroom dancing in the UK.
Researcher: Elaine Chong
Video journalist: Cebo Luthuli
Producer: Vibeke Venema
17 May 2018
