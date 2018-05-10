The boy who could save your life
Max Johnson is asking politicians to change the organ donation system in England. If approved it would require people to "opt out" if they do not want their organs used.

The incredible moment Max gets his new heart is featured in "Heart Transplant: A Chance to Live" on BBC Two at 9pm on Monday May 14 and after on the BBC iPlayer.

  • 10 May 2018
