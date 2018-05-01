Video

A BBC Trending investigation has uncovered the selling of academic cheating by YouTube stars on a massive scale.

In many of the videos, the YouTubers personally recommend that students and school children pay "a super smart nerd" to write their essays for them.

YouTube says it will work with creators to help them understand that in-video promotions must not promote dishonest activity.

