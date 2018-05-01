How a YouTube video foreshadowed a murder

Video

Jermaine Goupall was stabbed to death in August 2017. His killers described a murder in a violent drill music video which formed part of the evidence in the investigation into his death.

What impact is social media having on street violence?

Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly

