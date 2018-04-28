Video

Tasneem and Blessie are up against 130 students in a national debating competition.

They were trained how to debate by an organisation called Debate Mate which runs debating programmes in schools in areas of high child poverty, with the aim of increasing social mobility.

Their mentor Iranga supports them through a day of highs and lows.

Producer: Natalie Truswell

Filmed and edited by: Tom Beal