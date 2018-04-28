Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Follow these two into the world of competitive debating
Tasneem and Blessie are up against 130 students in a national debating competition.
They were trained how to debate by an organisation called Debate Mate which runs debating programmes in schools in areas of high child poverty, with the aim of increasing social mobility.
Their mentor Iranga supports them through a day of highs and lows.
Producer: Natalie Truswell
Filmed and edited by: Tom Beal
-
28 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-43911086/follow-these-two-into-the-world-of-competitive-debatingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window