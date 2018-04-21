Is a new hate speech law killing German comedy?

Video

"There shouldn't be a law against bad jokes, because that would mean that half the comedians in Germany wouldn't be allowed on stage."

Comedian Sophie Passmann was one of the first people to have a tweet deleted because of Germany's new online hate speech law, one of the strictest in Europe.

Some worry that it's having a chilling effect on freedom of speech. But others contend that the law, which came into force at the start of this year, is a step in the right direction.

Reporter and video journalist: Jan Bruck

Hear more on this story on BBC Trending radio, from the BBC World Service: How Jokes Can Get You Blocked in Germany

