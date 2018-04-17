My final conversation with my husband

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mary Ann Jane Goodson recounts her husband calling from a stolen plane
In 1969, at the height of the Cold War, a mechanic in the US Air Force stole a Hercules plane from his UK base in East Anglia and set off for the States. Mary Ann Jane Goodson describes her husband Sgt Paul Meyer calling from the air before he disappeared.
Listen to Emma Jane Kirby's report on the mystery of Sgt Paul Meyer for BBC Radio 4's PM at 17:00 on Wednesday 18 April.
-
17 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-43797308/mary-ann-jane-goodson-recounts-her-husband-calling-from-a-stolen-planeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window