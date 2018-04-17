My final conversation with my husband

Video

In 1969, at the height of the Cold War, a mechanic in the US Air Force stole a Hercules plane from his UK base in East Anglia and set off for the States. Mary Ann Jane Goodson describes her husband Sgt Paul Meyer calling from the air before he disappeared.

Listen to Emma Jane Kirby's report on the mystery of Sgt Paul Meyer for BBC Radio 4's PM at 17:00 on Wednesday 18 April.