How I fled North Korea
Video

Kim Joo-il was an officer in North Korea when he defected in 2005 - now he's an activist living in the UK.

He describes his escape from the country and explains why he supports US President Donald Trump's tough stance on North Korea.

Illustration and animation by Matt Withers and Andy Khatouli.

  • 14 Apr 2018