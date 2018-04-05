'He was absolutely desperate and so were we'

Video

For some parents, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) are a lifeline. But for Adele and her 15-year-old son it was a case of frustration, long waiting times and a lack of continuity.

We approached the NHS trust responsible for Adele's son's initial referral to CAMHS, but they were unable to comment as they are no longer responsible for his care.

Produced by James Stewart

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.