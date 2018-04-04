Media player
Russia's bitter taste of capitalism
Chaos and hardship hit Russia with the rapid market reforms in early 1992, weeks after the collapse of the USSR.
One of the architects of this "shock therapy", the economy minister Andrei Nechaev, has been speaking to Witness.
04 Apr 2018
