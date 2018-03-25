Marriage? Not me, I'm off to Antarctica

Video

Meena Rajput was raised to be a "good Indian girl". To cook, clean and have a family. But she's already been arrested and cautioned for an environmental protest with Greenpeace.

Instead of settling down and getting married she's heading to Antarctica as part of a team exploring one of the harshest environments on earth. The organisation is campaigning to create the largest wildlife sanctuary in the world.

Her mum's told her to come back with a partner. Even if it's a penguin.

Video produced by Claire Marshall

Edit by Trace Taylor & Andy Brownstone