Two students brought together by gun violence
Jackson goes to school in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Alec lives near Parkland, Florida.

Both of their lives were changed by school shootings. Saturday's march in Washington brought them together.

Video journalist: Natalia Zuo

Researcher: Reha Kansara

Additional camera: Ritu Prasad

  • 25 Mar 2018
