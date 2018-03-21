Sarajevo’s choir that bridged the ethnic divide
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sarajevo’s choir that bridged the ethnic divide

Rebuilding Sarajevo after the Bosnian war in the 1990s was a huge task.

Besieged for more than three years, the city was broken, the scarred buildings a reflection of the emotional damage endured by survivors.

For centuries people of different ethnicities and religions had lived side by side, but after such a bitter civil war what could bring them together again?

One Catholic Franciscan Monk, Father Ivo Markovic, had an idea - a multi-faith choir – to unite people through music.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 21 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Princess Diana’s iconic minefield walk