YouTube admits it has a neo-Nazi music problem

Thousands of neo-Nazi music tracks calling for genocide and the violent murder of Muslims, Jews and other groups can be easily found on the world's most popular video-sharing site, YouTube.

Although much of this "hate music" violates the site's own rules or local laws, a BBC Trending investigation has found inconsistencies in how YouTube deals with these tracks. The company admits that it has "more to do" in restricting neo-Nazi music on its site.

Video journalist: Natalia Zuo

Reporter: Mike Wendling

