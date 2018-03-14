‘How skiing helps my autism’
Video

Skiing helps me take on the outside world

George is autistic and has other health conditions. See how learning to ski has given his confidence a vital boost.

Produced by Lily Freeston

Filmed and edited by Tom Beal

Additional filming: Ashleigh Nghiem and Lily Freeston

