How to cope when your child no longer wants to spend time with you.
How to cope when your child no longer wants to spend time with you

That time when your children would rather be in their rooms alone than in the hub of the family is pretty hard to handle. Sue Elliott-Nicholls speaks to mums and teenagers about where it all goes wrong.

  • 09 Mar 2018