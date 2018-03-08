Finally going home after the Westminster Bridge attack

Video

Kris Aves was left paralysed after he was hit by the van used in the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017.

The off-duty police officer was picking up an award that day and was walking across the bridge to celebrate with his colleagues.

He spent seven months in hospital, unable to live at home with his wife and young children because he couldn't access most of the rooms in his wheelchair. Now he's going home.

Kris's story is shown in full on BBC One's DIY SOS: The Big Build - Barnet - viewers in the UK can watch it on BBC iPlayer.